ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Not all cities have the same type of public transportation -- New York City has subways while Seattle has ferry boat rides.
In a study, WalletHub, a personal financial website, compared the prices of fare in 100 cities. The data set ranges from share of commuters who use public transit and average age of the fleet to number of injuries and peak hours spent in congestion.
Chicago stands firm in the top 25 at No. 22, Kansas City, Mo lands at No. 88, and St. Louis lands at the bottom of the best public transportation list at No. 92.
Driving in St. Louis (1=Best;50=Avg,):
22nd – Share of Commuters Who Use Public Transit
86th – Annual Public Transport Cost as Share of Median Annual Household Income
93rd – Public Transit Injuries per Passenger Miles Traveled
17th – Total Public Transit Vehicles Operated in Annual Maximum Service per Service Area Population
72nd – Average Age of Public Transit Fleet
