SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Recently 15th ward St. Louis Alderwoman Megan Ellyia Green posted a photo of a car that struck Tower Grove Creamery. In the tweet she said, "We need a comprehensive plan so traffic patterns don't change at ward boundaries."
Another day another car hitting a building in the 15th ward. We need a comprehensive plan so traffic patterns don’t change at ward boundaries. pic.twitter.com/y0Aqz0x3ze— Dr. Megan Ellyia Green 🌹 (@MeganEllyia) September 26, 2021
She acknowledged that distracted driving could have been involved, but believes something else may have played a role.
"I don't think we make it easier for motorists or for pedestrians when we have traffic patterns that routinely change at ward boundaries," she said.
Green's point is that spending on street-related projects can vary widely from ward to ward because aldermen have a lot of say in which projects get funded in their wards. The budget this year for the Street Department is $5.5 million. However, each alderman receives approximately $300,000 a year to spend on capital improvement projects, which can include street-related projects, for an approximate total of $8.4 million. The money comes from a tax passed by voters in the 1990's.
The money can be used for parks improvements, beautification and street trees, but the bulk is usually spent on street-related projects. Ward 1 Alderwoman Sharon Tyus, who was first elected in 1991, said the money is intended for what she called, "hard street costs," which includes streets, curbs, sidewalks, traffic calming, alleys and some lighting. Tyus said the money spent on street-related projects is coordinated with the Street Department.
"They actually meet with each aldermen in April, March or April and they tell you here are the priorities that they think should be in your community or your ward," she said.
Tyus said an alderman can decide to fund the priorities presented by the Street Department or not. If not, she said the Street Department can decide to fund the project from its budget. And she said the Board of Estimate and Apportionment (A & E), can at anytime, decide to provide more funding to the Street Department.
As the Board of Aldermen debate how to reduce the number of wards from 28 to 14, there's some discussion about possibly changing the current street funding system. Green says she's in favor of directing the money that aldermen receive, to the Street Department's budget.
"What we need to be doing is empowering the people who are experts in traffic planning to make the traffic decisions." said Green.
Tyus said she disagrees and believes aldermen are more in touch with what the residents express as their priorities, and when it's the best time to do the project. Plus she said she worries about some areas of the city getting left out.
"The people with the least power will not get things done. People will decide 'oh well, over there in the 4th ward, they don't have a lot of people I'm not going to spend the money," said Tyus.
Tyus said, since it was voters that first approved the tax, it should be the voters who have the final say whether the system of funding street projects should be changed. But she said nothing's to stop any aldermen from donating their ward capital fund to the Street Department for it to decide where and how the money should be spent.
