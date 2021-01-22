ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City's Board of Aldermen voted to perfect Board Bill 200FS on Friday, which would authorize the city to use aerial surveillance meant to help fight crime.
Persistent Surveillance Systems would use aerial surveillance technology tied to the city’s 9-1-1 alert system to take images of a crime scene and track people and cars that came and went from the area.
The company says the images from the air would not be sharp enough to make out an individual’s identity, just track their movements.
Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed said advancing the bill is an answer to cries for help from the city's gun violence victims.
“Until a real crime plan is presented by anyone, we need to look into utilizing all tools to reduce homicides in the City of St. Louis,” Reed said.
Reed's opponent in the St. Louis Mayoral race, Cara Spencer, voted no on the bill, a fact Reed called "a stunning disregard" for victims of gun violence
Supporters of the plan say it's needed to curb the violence, but critics say it's a "massive expansion of government surveillance." The surveillance company announced interest in the city in 2019 and some residents protested the program.
“I completely understand the crime issue is important and needs to be solved [but] we think money that would eventually go to this type of program would be much better spent building communities, jobs and healthcare,” John Chasnoff with Privacy Watch St. Louis said in 2019. “We think those are the root problems of crime.”
The board bill was finalized Friday and final passage is expected on Feb. 5.
