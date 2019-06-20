SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Aldermanic President Lewis Reed says two suspects attempted to rob his son in South City overnight Thursday.
His son had just arrived home in the 2900 block of Russell around 1:15 a.m. when two male suspects wearing dark hoodies brandished weapons and demanded money.
Reed’s son ran into the backyard and then went inside the house. Reed says the suspects then fled. No shots were fired.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.