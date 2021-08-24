ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammed is asking the federal government to investigate the issues at the City Justice Center (CJC).

Today; I’m sending a letter to @TheJusticeDept asking for a formal investigation into the City of St. Louis’s Corrections Division. Detainees are revolting for a reason. We must listen. We must respond. #stl pic.twitter.com/uq3Ipi6TuM — John Collins-Muhammad Jr. (@JohnMuhammadJr) August 24, 2021

Collins-Muhammed says he can hardly believe the images from the CJC from the past nine months, where several disturbances have broken out; broken windows and fires, faulty locks allowing detainees to run loose and destroy property, and even recently, beatings.

"What that tells me is that these are not isolated incidents, we are seeing a continuing pattern or misconduct," Collins-Muhammed said.

Tuesday, Collins-Muhammed wrote a letter to the federal Department of Justice (DOJ) asking for a formal investigation into the city's Corrections Division.

"I am hoping we fix the problem in a transparent way," he said.

Mayor Lyda Krewson launched a task force that made recommendations, but since then, issues have persisted. Collins-Muhammed now places responsibility on current Mayor Tishaura Jones.

"I think its quite evident that the City of St. Louis not doing all that it should to fix these problems," Collins-Muhammed said.

In response to Collins-Muhammed, Jones' office issued the following statement:

Our administration has prioritized transparency around the issues related to CJC with the public and the press, and will continue to do so while we upgrade the locking systems, push for fair and speedy trials as guaranteed by the Constitution, and emphasize restorative justice programs to help our returning citizens who have served their time from reentering the carceral system.

News 4 asked the DOJ for comment, but have not heard back.