ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A lawsuit is expected to be filed this week over the controversial police officer "exclusion list."

The St. Louis Police Union wants to keep the list of 28 officers that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner won't allow to testify in court from becoming public.

St. Louis Police Officers Association President Jeff Roorda said that lawsuit could come as early as Wednesday.

He said his organization wants to keep the list from going public and ruining an officer's reputation or career.

St. Louis public safety director Jimmie Edwards released a statement saying Police Chief John Hayden and Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner met Tuesday to talk about the exclusion list.

In his statement, Edwards said:

“They agreed that issues concerning a St. Louis Police Officer’s credibility shall continue to be reviewed on a case by case basis.”

While visiting St. Louis, Missouri Governor Mike Parson spoke about the exclusion list and raised concerns about the impact on crime victims.

“Are you taking away their rights as victims as to whether you're going to prosecute or what you're going to do? I think that's beyond the scope of what her job would be,” said Parson.

Also, at least one of the members of the Board of Aldermen's Public Safety Committee would like to see a hearing where aldermen could get answers from Gardner.

"To blanketly say, ‘28 police officers,’ it could have ramifications going back years," Alderman Joe Vaccaro said.

Vaccaro wants answers about Gardner's exclusion list, an index of 28 officers who prosecutors say they won't let testify in court because of credibility issues.

So far, Gardner hasn't said what the officers did to get on the list. Vaccaro worries defense attorneys could use the list to get convictions thrown out, letting criminals back on the street.

"Then [someone could say] ‘I'm coming back, I want another trial, and I'm going to sue the city and say if you knew that officer was bad then why did that happen?’" he said.

Vaccaro would like to see Gardner answer questions before the public safety committee, but said it would be a closed hearing because it deals with personnel matters. Vaccaro said the police department is down more than 140 officers already and disqualifying the 28 officers from working cases or testifying about them is like taking 28 more off the streets.

"I think this is nothing other than something political and I think it's a bunch of garbage," the alderman said.

Monday, Chief John Hayden told News 4 he and the circuit attorney plan to hold a face-to-face meeting to work things out so the agencies can work well together.

Tuesday, Public Safety Director Judge Jimmie Edwards released a statement saying Hayden and Gardner met and had a "Candid and respectful conversation."

