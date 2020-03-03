ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Alderman Larry Arnowitz turned in his resignation today and tomorrow plans to turn himself in to authorities.
According to his attorney Patrick Conroy, Arnowitz is facing one federal count of fraud. Conroy says Arnowitz converted approximately $20,000 in campaign funds into personal use. In one instance, Conroy says, Arnowitz used a portion of a $5,000 check to pay his personal mortgage.
"He made a mistake," Conroy told News 4.
Arnowitz had been Alderman over the 12th Ward since 2011.
Conroy made it clear no city money is involved in the allegations.
"In the big crime picture of life on a scale of 1-10, its a 1 1/2," Conroy said, adding that it's a sad day and Arnowitz is heartbroken. "He loved his job, he loved representing the people in the city."
Arnowitz recently lost his daughter, Conroy said and told News 4 the charges couldn't come at a worse time.
Conroy said Arnowitz will pay full restitution.
News 4 has reached out to federal prosecutors but has not yet heard back.
