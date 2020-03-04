ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Alderman Larry Arnowitz turned in his resignation Tuesday and turned himself in to authorities Wednesday.
Arnowitz was indicted Wednesday for allegedly using campaign funds for his personal use and expenses. The indictment states that Arnowitz used his political campaign fund to pay personal expenses from June 2015 to February 2019.
Arnowitz allegedly used funds from his account, Friends of Larry Arnowitz, to pay his mortgage and other personal expenses. He then filed false reports to the Missouri Ethics Commission, the indictment states, and failed to record the cash withdrawals he made from the account.
“As one example, on February 13, 2019, Arnowitz withdrew $5,000 from his Friends of Larry Arnowitz campaign account in the form of a cashier’s check, which he then mailed to Ocwen Financial Services in partial payment of his personal residential mortgage,” the indictment says.
Arnowitz had been Alderman over the 12th Ward since 2011.
“Alderman Arnowitz abused the trust of many individuals and organizations that contributed to his political campaign fund for several years,” United States Attorney Jeff Jensen said. “This type of corruption by our elected officials will not be tolerated.”
If convicted, Arnowitz faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine as well as restitution.
According to his attorney Patrick Conroy, Arnowitz converted approximately $20,000 in campaign funds into personal use.
"He made a mistake," Conroy told News 4.
"In the big crime picture of life on a scale of 1-10, it's a 1.5," Conroy said, adding that it's a sad day and Arnowitz is heartbroken. "He loved his job, he loved representing the people in the city."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.