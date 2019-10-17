ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Alderman John Collins-Muhammad says he wants the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) to be redistricted.
“We want to reincorporate a police presence, and we want people to know you can feel safe in your community,” said Collins-Muhammad.
He’s proposing that the police department return to nine districts instead of the current six. The measure passed a committee session Tuesday.
“It would improve police response time, it would create more visibility in neighborhoods, particularly neighborhoods that see a peak in crime,” said Collins-Muhammad.
Former Police Chief Sam Dotson reduced the number of districts in 2014, saying some were not being operated efficiently.
However, Collins-Muhammad says the current set-up has left several areas in the city uncovered by police.
“We have high-ranking sergeants, high-ranking captains who virtually supervise no one, but just have the rank of a captain or a sergeant,” Collins-Muhammad said.
If passed during the next Board of Aldermen meeting, Collins-Muhammad says the police department would only have 180 days to re-organize
Some of SLMPD’S top brass have problems with the timeline.
Chief John Hayden sent a statement explaining why the timing of this change could be problematic. He said the department is in the middle of testing out new technology, and that adding redistricting to that workload would be cumbersome.
He says he would prefer six months as opposed to 180 days to make changes, so the department can hire their own auditors to see what would work best.
“I respect the chief and I respect his leadership but realistically, I don’t think that we have six more months to waste, kids are dying and people do not feel safe,” said Collins-Muhammad.
Below is the entire statement from Hayden:
“Right now we are in the middle of an implementation of a new record management system, which is quite demanding on our IT section. The data analysis which goes into the calculations surrounding redistricting is very cumbersome. We want to get it right this time. So I’m asking that you give us 6 months before we start doing the analytical work surrounding the redistricting issue, instead of 6 months to go back to 9 districts.
Contextually, when the discussion around redistricting came up some 5 years ago, the issue was that 2 districts were not being operated as efficiently as possible; both had lower calls for service and both had lower number of officers. Ideally, those districts would have been absorbed into other districts. Instead, Chief Dotson did an analysis of the number of calls for service and divided the city into 6 pieces of a pie and distributed the number of officers evenly across those districts without any consideration about the types of calls for service. That was a mistake. Prior to that, we had never had all districts with the same number of officers due to districts having different demands with respect to calls for service.
Under this current configuration, we have 1/3 of our officers handling 2/3 of the city’s violent crime. So again, I’m asking for more time, 6 months, before we take a hard, forensic look at our calls for service and the best deployment of manpower.”
