ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- St. Louis City Alderman Brandon Bosley, who serves the Ward 3, posted on Facebook that he had been arrested over the weekend.
In the post, he advised people to "discipline your kids" and said he "just went to jail for it."
No charges have been filed against Bosley. Details stemming around the arrest have not been released.
News 4 reached out to St. Louis prosecutors who said they are reviewing his case.
Alderman didn't want to comment further on the case.
Bosley's arrests marks the second arrest of a St. Louis alderman in less than a month. Alderman John Collins-Muhammad was arrested two weeks ago on multiple outstanding warrants and unpaid traffic tickets.
Bosley recently requested the National Guard to come into North City and address the increase of gun violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.