ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis alderman was arrested Tuesday on multiple outstanding warrants.
John Collins-Muhammad, Alderman of Ward 21, was originally stopped by police for speeding.
Police discovered that Collins-Muhammad had 4 active St. Louis City bench warrants and 5 fugitive traffic warrants from other jurisdictions.
He was arrested for the outstanding warrants and issued citations for speeding, no seat belt and driving while license is revoked.
Collins-Muhammad was previously arrested in 2018 on outstanding warrants following a car crash in North City.
