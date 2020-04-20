ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis Board of Aldermen will look to form a coronavirus special committee.
Aldermen President Lewis Reed will introduce a resolution to the full board at its final meeting of the spring session.
If approved, the committee would work to stabilize the city's economy after the pandemic is over. It would also work to find ways to protect businesses and help the city's rapid recovery from the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.