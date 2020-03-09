ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Drive through the city of Kinloch in north St. Louis County and you will see blocks and blocks covered in garbage. From couches to tires to all kinds of trash.
News 4 first reported on the issue in January after State. Rep. Raychel Proudie called out the city of St. Louis and the airport for the dumping problem.
[READ: State rep calls for action on illegal dumping at Kinloch property owned by St. Louis, airport]
The City of St. Louis and Lambert Airport own 68 parcels of land, or about 15 percent of property in Kinloch. Now the airport has taken steps to clean up the mess.
"We've been dealing with this for a long time, we'll clean up areas, they'll stay clean for a month and then the dumping returns, it has been challenge," said airport director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge.
On Monday, before the rain came, crews removed around 40 tons of trash. They filled four large dumpsters and plan to return over the next several days depending on the weather.
Hamm-Niebruegge says they are working with law enforcement, local leaders and others to come up with a better solution. She says cameras could be used in the future to help catch those illegally dumping in the area.
The cost to clean up the mess this week will be between $20,000 to $30,000.
