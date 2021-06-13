ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A local group is focusing on ways to prevent sexual assault and harassments.
The St. Louis Against Sexual Assault group hosted an event in the Grove Sunday marking one year since it was founded. The group focuses on helping workers in the food and beverage industry, where sexual harassment and assault is a growing problem. You can learn more about the group at this link.
