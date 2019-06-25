COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's only abortion clinic is asking a state administrative panel to intervene before its license to perform abortions expires Friday.
The St. Louis Planned Parenthood affiliate on Tuesday asked the Administrative Hearing Commission to act to ensure abortions can continue at the clinic. A court order temporarily protecting the procedure will expire Friday.
READ: Missouri judge allows abortions to continue, for now
The request comes as a legal fight with the state over the clinic's license plays out.
The health department on Friday declined to renew the clinic's license. Concerns included three "failed abortions" that required additional surgeries, and another that the agency said led to life-threatening complications.
Clinic leaders say the license fight is part of an effort by an anti-abortion administration to eliminate the procedure.
A hearing on the clinic's license is scheduled for Aug. 1 in St. Louis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.