ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A young boy was among the heroes awarded for saving lives in St. Louis City.
More than 40 first responders were honored with life saving awards outside the city's fire department headquarters Thursday. Sitting in the front row among the uniformed life savers are two young boys and their mother.
Last year, little Jasiah Groves had fallen into a pond, and thats where his brother, 11-year-old Jayden enters the story and saves the 22-month-old.
So Thursday, alongside other heroes Jayden was recognized for saving's his brother's life. Watch the above video for the full story.
