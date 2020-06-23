ST. JOHN, MO (KMOV.com) – Courtney Demond Washington has been arrested and charged for allegedly killing one woman and injuring two others in a shooting inside the St. John Applebee's.
The shooting happened in the 9000 block of St. Charles Rock Road around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Police identified the woman killed as 46-year-old Kimberly Ratliff-Penton from north St. Louis County.
One of the other women injured was 20-year-old Arlydia Bufford. She is a volunteer firefighter with the Kinloch Fire Protection District. She had just finished an EMT training class before going to eat at restaurant. Police initially described Bufford's condition as life-threatening, but overnight said she was breathing on her own and in stable condition.
According to police, the firefighter was sitting in a booth with other first responders and the other two women were sitting in a nearby booth when the gunman opened fire. One of the women from the nearby booth was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures, the other was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fire captain Darion Meeks was eating alongside Bufford and gave life-saving treatment until paramedics arrived.
Police said bystanders inside the restaurant were able to identify the alleged gunman. An employee told News 4 that Washington was walking around inside the restaurant for about 40 minutes before the shooting.
He was taken into custody early Tuesday morning near a residence in St. Ann.
Later in the day Washington, 28, was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action. The St. Ann man is being held on $1 million bond.
There does not currently appear to be any connection between the suspect and women, according to St. John police.
Applebee's sent News 4 this statement following the shooting:
“The safety of our guests and team members is a top priority, and we’re devastated about the guest incident that occurred within our restaurant. Our thoughts are with the victims’ families. We are temporarily closing the restaurant for professional cleaning and to provide team members with counseling resources and expect to reopen later this week. We will continue to cooperate with authorities and due to the ongoing police investigation we cannot comment further."
