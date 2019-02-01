ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) ---A Freon leak forced a kindergarten class to evacuate from a south St. Louis school Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to St. Gabriel's school on Tamm Avenue as students were evacuating due to the leak. Officials said two teachers complained of headaches.
Both teachers were treated by emergency crews.
All students were back in the classroom as fire crews arrived on scene, according to St. Louis City Fire Capt. Garon Mosby.
It is unknown if the leak was contained.
News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
