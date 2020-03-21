BONNE TERRE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Francois County Health Center (SFCHC) is investigating a report of a possible coronavirus exposure at a wedding in Bonne Terre, Missouri.
In a press release, the SFCHC said two people attended a wedding at Heritage Hall on March 14 who have tested positive for COVID-19. Both were symptomatic while attending the event.
"We have worked through much of Friday night, but have had difficulty obtaining a full list with contact information. It is also possible that there were people in attendance that were not listed," said Health Center Director Amber Elliott said.
The SFCHC is working to identify everyone who was on the guest list. About 200 people attended the wedding, including guests from the St. Francois County area and other jurisdictions.
“Because this was a large event, it is difficult to know exactly who were close contacts to the confirmed cases that evening. Close contacts are anyone who was within six feet of a confirmed case for at least 15-30 minutes," Elliott continued.
READ:The Latest: Missouri COVID-19 cases rise to 73; Illinois cases pass 500
Elliott said the family has received threats from the public surrounding the wedding.
"It is a very unfortunate event; however, threatening people won’t help and may even discourage people who are symptomatic from coming forward for testing,” Elliott said.
All attendees are urged to self-quarantined through March 28 and monitor for symptoms.
Anyone who develops a fever greater than 100.4 or a cough will be instructed to call their healthcare provider to be tested. If an attendee develops shortness of breath or becomes urgently ill, they should call their local hospital before arriving.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.