ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- The St. Francois County Health Department will meet to decide on a countywide mask mandate.
The meeting will be at 4 p.m. at the Centene Center in Farmington. If passed, anyone over the age of 9 would be required to wear a mask inside businesses and outside when they can't social distance.
Gov. Mike Parson has resisted calls to adopt a statewide mask mandate, citing relatively few cases in many rural counties.
As of Tuesday morning, the county has a coronavirus postivity rate of 12.4 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.