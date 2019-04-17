PARK HILLS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A Park Hills teen is accused of having sex with a 12-year-old girl and putting his hands down the pants of another teen girl.
Alek Barrington, 18, is charged with first-degree felony statutory rape and statutory sodomy involving a victim younger than 14.
Police said a teen came forward in March, saying she was victimized by Barrington in July 2018 when Barrington was 17-years-old.
The girl told officers that Barrington forced her to perform a sexual act and then had sexual intercourse with her, police said.
Barrington was previously charged with sodomy in February, accused of putting his hands down the pants of a 15-year-old girl while the two were in her car. Police said the girl said “no” but Barrington did it anyway.
Barrington was arrested in late February in connection with the incident involving the 15-year-old and posted bond. He was ordered to wear a GPS device and not to have contact with the victim.
The bond for Barrington on the most recent allegations has been set at $100,000. He is also required to wear a GPS and not have contact with the victim.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.