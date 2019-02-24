POTOSI, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Francois County pastor is being treated at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for numerous broken bones and other injuries after he was struck by a car in Potosi Saturday, February 23.
Bob Adams, the pastor who had been struck, told News 4 he’d just left Declue Funeral Home and was crossing East High Street in a designated crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle. He said he heard a thump-like sound and was in the air.
“The next thing I was on the asphalt. It hurt so bad.,” said Adams.
Adams has been the pastor at Bismarck Church of God for 40 years and operates a food pantry. He said he’d been at the funeral home to plan a funeral for Sunday.
"The most serious thing is a hip fracture where he had to have surgery yesterday. They put in some hardware. That was the priority. And then he also has a fractured neck,” said his daughter, Christy Adams.
According to Christy Adams, her father also suffered a lacerated spleen, broken shoulder, an elbow fracture and numerous leg breaks.
The Potosi Police Department told News 4 that the driver of the 2014 Chevrolet Traverse that struck Adams, stopped and cooperated with the police investigation. No decision has been made yet whether the driver will be ticketed.
