ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A Park Hills, Mo, man is accused of choking and beating his girlfriend’s pre-teen son in early July.
Ronald Sitzes, 31, is charged with felony abuse or neglect of a child.
On July 7, police say he became angry with his girlfriend’s son before he slapped him, slammed his head into the wall, threw items at him and choked him.
Police say the child suffered stiffness and soreness in his neck and slight hearing loss. The victim told officers he was afraid of Sitzes.
Sitzes is being held in the St. Francois County Jail on a $25,000 bond. He must wear a GPS device and not have contact with the victim if he posts bond.
