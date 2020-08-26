ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Francois County is working to stop a spike in cases of COVID-19, one of which is tied to a new outbreak in an area nursing home.
Right now the county has 400 active cases, with 65 isolated to a particular nursing home, though the name of the facility has not been released to News 4.
Residents are being asked to wear masks, but at this time there is no mask mandate in the area.
"I think the best thing for us to do is to exercise personal responsibility and to wear a mask where we can't social distance," said Amber Elliott, director of the St. Francois County Health Center. "Certainly mask mandates have been proven to work in other parts of the country. I think it does need to be taken into consideration."
The county had 252 cases on July 26. A month later, they have 873, an increase of 621.
