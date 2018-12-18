FARMINGTON (KMOV.com) - Police in Farmington are helping to make sure everyone has a good Christmas this year.
Officers took the youngest members of the community on a shopping spree at Walmart.
Officers from all over St. Francois County got to shop with nearly 400 area kids. Each got $100 to spend on whatever they wanted. The money was donated by local businesses.
