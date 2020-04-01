O’FALLON, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A hospital in the Metro East has set up a triage tent outside the emergency department’s entrance to screen patients who might have symptoms of COVID-19.
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital said registration, vital signs and other intake processes will happen in the tent.
[RELATED: Mercy sets up COVID-19 triage center at south St. Louis County location]
“Patients who present with other emergent issues and non-COVID-19 symptoms will be directed to proceed into the building at the normal entrance. We are taking these extra measures in separating possible COVID-19 patients to further protect our community and colleagues,” Manager Erin Hazen said.
If a patient is suspected to have the coronavirus will be brought into the emergency department through a separate door for further evaluation.
[RELATED: Here are the COVID-19 testing sites in St. Louis region, Metro East]
The hospital said this is not a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.