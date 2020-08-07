MONROE COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- As COVID-19 numbers rise in Illinois, two more counties in our viewing area have been added to the list of those at a warning level for the spread of the coronavirus.
Monroe and Perry counties now make 13 Illinois counties considered hot spots in the state. Other counties include St. Clair, Union and Jackson.
These counties have seen cases or outbreaks associated with businesses, long-term care facilities, large social gatherings and out of state travel.
