ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV.com) - The St. Clair R-13 School District school board recently voted to train and arm some school employees who could protect students in the event of a school shooting.
"There is a threat of school violence across the nation, and I see this and I think our board sees this as one way to deter those who might want to harm children,” said superintendent Dr. Kyle Kruse.
Kruse said it would be strictly voluntary, but he’s had a lot of interest from district employees.
Cindy Wagener is the parent of a senior who just graduated from St. Clair High School and has another child who’s an incoming freshman.
"I think it's fantastic. I think it's a good idea. I honestly think I'll feel safer with my kids in school," said Wagener.
Kruse said employees who pass a psychological screening and drug test will receive 40 hours of tactical weapons training from Shield Solutions in West Plains, Mo. He said the district won’t reveal how many employees who receive the training or what positions they hold. But he said the district will be installing signs at schools to warn there are armed employees on site to act as a deterrent.
Emily Vicich lives in St. Clair but is studying at the University of Missouri to be a teacher and will start her student teaching in the fall. She told News 4 she doesn’t want to be a teacher who carries a gun in school.
"I believe that some people in the classroom if they want one, that's okay. But I don't think every single teacher should have one," she said.
The employees who volunteer will undergo training this summer and be ready to protect students when school begins in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.