KIRKWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Clair, Mo. man was killed in an accident on I-44 near Big Bend Friday night, police say.
The accident happened just before 11:00 p.m. in the westbound lanes.
Police say Allen Coggins, 22, had been in been a previous accident, and his car was facing eastbound when two other cars hit his car. Another vehicle hit debris from Coggins’ car, police say.
Coggins was pronounced dead at the scene.
