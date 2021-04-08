A mayor is making history in Franklin County. St. Clair residents elected Cozy Bailey as their new leader. She'll be the first openly gay mayor of the town.

"Pretty proud to shatter a glass ceiling," Bailey said. "We have a wonderful community and they're extremely diverse. I'm very proud of our town I'm very proud of the people that have supported me."

Bailey owns a landscaping company and she says developing city property and preserving the city's history - including Route 66 - are among her top priorities.

