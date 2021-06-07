UNION, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man on drugs was rescued from a drainpipe in Union Sunday night.
Union police said the man became stuck in a drainpipe in the area of Sarah Lane around 9 p.m. The 36-year-old told officers he crawled up in the pipe looking for his Jeep.
Authorities said the St. Clair man was not injured from being stuck in the pipe, but he was taken the hospital due to being impaired. He was then taken to the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility, according to police.
