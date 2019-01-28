FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man was killed when his pickup truck crashed into a tree in Franklin County early Saturday morning.
Marion Green, of St. Clair, was killed when his 2010 Dodge Pickup traveled off the east side of Moselle Road north of Highway TT and hit a tree.
The 64-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
