FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A St. Clair, Missouri man was killed in a Sunday motorcycle crash in Franklin County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Anthony Tucker was driving a 2010 Harley Davidson Street Glide when it hit the side of a car that failed to stop at the intersection of Highway 47 and Highway AD around 11:20 a.m.
The 46-year-old was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the hospital following the crash.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.