ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- A 41-year-old St. Clair man is facing charges Monday after officers found several stolen cars.
Prosecutors charged Cory Gumpenberger, 41, with three counts of stealing a motor vehicle and one count of stealing a handgun.
The eMissourian reports local police were searching for a stolen Chevrolet pickup truck on Dec. 31 when they spotted a truck matching the description in the parking lot of a factory on Bolte Lane with Gumpenberger inside.
Police also found a Chevrolet Malibu and a Dodge Charger in the same lot that was reported stolen two days prior.
The officers allegedly found a stolen handgun while arresting the 41-year-old.
