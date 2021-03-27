ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Anyone who works or lives in Illinois and is 16 and older is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in St. Clair and Madison Counties.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has announced a pathway for Illinois to fully reopen along with expanding vaccine eligibility.
The move comes days after Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced that all adults in the state will be eligible to receive a vaccine on April 12. All Missourians will be eligible on April 9.
READ: Vaccinations expanded in Illinois, teams dispatched amid COVID-19 uptick
All vaccines are by appointment only and patients must show proof they live or work in Illinois. St. Clair County health officials are administering the Pfizer vaccine. To sign up for vaccines in St. Clair County, click here. To sign up in Madison County, click here.
