ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – St. Clair County health officials gave out COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday to people who did not have an appointment.
Walk-ins are being accepted and participants must drive up to the site. However, vaccines are only being administered to Illinois residents or people who work in Illinois.
Up until now, an appointment was required to receive a vaccine at the Belle Clair site. The clinic is being held at the fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There is an express lane for those with appointments. County officials say if this new hybrid approach is successful, they will try it again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.