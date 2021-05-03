ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Across the country, nearly a third of Americans are now fully vaccinated but the number of people who are lining up to get the vaccine is falling fast. The current seven-day vaccination average across the country is 2.3 million doses a day.
A month ago, 3.2 million doses were given out.
With the steep decline, mass vaccination sites, like the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds site in Belleville, will shutter soon. According to St. Clair County Health Department, the Fairgrounds location is set to close at the end of May. The site saw a drop in numbers since February. Their top numbers were about 2,700 per day, but now they've fallen under 1,000 per day.
The location offered the two-shot Pfizer vaccine. Officials are urging anyone wishing to get their second shot soon to act now.
“Start your planning now. Let's think about the fairgrounds and how important that it is for you to be able to get in and out in a half hour,” said Mark Kern of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.
There are no appointments needed at the Fairgrounds location but the drive-through opens daily from 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m. except Wednesday
Same rules apply for those wanting to get vaccinated through the FEMA site at the Dome at the America’s Center, which is currently in week four of its eight-week course.
