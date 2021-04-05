ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Il .(KMOV.com) – St. Clair County health officials will be administering COVID-19 vaccines Tuesday to people who do not have an appointment.
The vaccination clinic will be held at the Belle Clair Fairgrounds from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and walk-ins will be accepted. However, vaccines will only be administered to Illinois residents or people who work in Illinois.
Up until now, an appointment was required to receive a vaccine at the Belle Clair site.
