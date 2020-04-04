ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- First responders in front of the coronovirus pandemic in the Metro East announced plans to swap out patients starting Sunday.
Memorial Hospital will move its OB patients to the Memorial East building in Shiloh.
"This is a great idea. It is great planning," John Nowak with MedStar Health said. "It is looking for this med surge when it really hits us."
St. Elizabeth officials are not planning to move their patients. Officials sent this statement:
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital, along with other hospitals in our region, continue to monitor and prepare for additional COVID-19 patients.
At this time, we are not moving any current inpatients to other facilities.
We are continuously evaluating how best to align resources, including staff and supplies, based on the evolving patient demand. This includes coordination with the planning area hospitals and EMS agencies in regard to directing ambulances IF there is a surge of patients. We continue to work with local and federal health leaders to handle these continually changing COVID-19 circumstances.
St. Elizabeth’s stresses that the public continue to do their part to slow the spread of the Coronavirus: Stay at home; Wash your hands; Practice social distancing by staying 6 feet apart.
The leader of the new St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says the four major health systems will not move patients around to create hubs at bigger locations.
"The concept of trying to create sort of a coven hospital, and then a clean hospital in theory that sounds great, in practicality, it doesn't really work," Alex Garza said.
