ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- St. Clair County will be hosting Illinois' first mass vaccination site as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout ramps up next week in the state.
Phase 1B includes people 65 and older as well as essential frontline workers. This is more than 6,500 residents in St. Clair County and all will be eligible for the vaccine starting Monday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health states first responders, teachers, food workers, manufacturers, inmates, USPS workers, and many more can now get in line for the shot.
"We think that it's really going to benefit the community and allow us to get a lot more vaccine out than we thought previously. We're excited about the prospect of finally being able to vaccinate the population," St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said.
St. Clair county is set to be the first mass vaccination site in the state of Illinois. Kern said they're teaming up with the national guard to determine a location in the coming weeks.
