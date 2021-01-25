ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- St. Clair County officials announced plans for a mass vaccination site in Belleville Monday, aiming to begin vaccinations of people in Tier 1B by next week.
The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said a lease was signed Monday for the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, and National guard members will provide staffing.
Depending on supply, officials hope to vaccinate up to 1,500 people per day.
"Once we know the amount of vaccines the county will be getting, then those appointment notices will be going out," said Herb Simmons with the St. Clair County EMA. "We're at about 50,000 residents that have shown interest in the vaccine."
The site will run 12 hours a day, for six days a week. Those seeking a vaccine must be registered with the St. Clair County Health Department to schedule an appointment. Eligible residents for Tier 1B include frontline essential workers and residents age 65 and older.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.