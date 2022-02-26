BELLEVILLE (KMOV.com) -- Authorities confirmed to News 4 a missing Belleville woman was reported to be last seen in Missouri a month ago with a man.
Beverly Logan was last seen on Jan. 26 in Warrenton, Missouri, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office and Logan's family.
Authorities said Logan's family hasn't heard from her since.
County deputies report Logan went with a male friend to a house in Warrenton. Deputies said the people at the home confirmed that both Logan and the male friend were there.
"We're trying to obviously locate him as well, but he's not directly involved in anything at this point, so I don't really want to throw his name out there," said Cpt. Bruce Fleshren with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office.
Fleshren said Logan left town in her blue Nissan Versa with Alabama license plates that read CH1006.
"She left Belleville with that car. I can't confirm that they are still in that car," Fleshren said.
A prayer service was held in the New Lincolnshire Neighborhood off West Boulevard Saturday in Belleville.
Logan's close friend Chelsea Chapman organized the event. She said she and Logan grew up in the Lincolnshire neighborhood.
"Every day is a constant struggle. We're counting the days everyday," Chapman said. "We just want to know anything. We have no idea, that's why we're just desperately asking the public-anybody-to just reach out to us if you know anything, anonymously. I've been knowing her since I was 4 years old. We have over two decades of memories. She has daughters. She always stays in contact with her mom. With her cousins. With either myself...somebody."
If you know any information or have seen Beverly Logan in the past few weeks, call your local law enforcement agency. You can also call the St. Clair County Investigative Unit at 618-825-5204.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.