ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – St. Clair County residents are being encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 to bring down the positivity rate.
St. Clair County reported COVID-19 cases and deaths for May, June, July and August
|Month
|Cases
|Deaths
|Case/death rate
|May
|748
|59
|7.9%
|June
|856
|43
|5%
|July
|1,626
|16
|1%
|August
|2,058
|25
|1.2%
St. Clair County is currently reporting more than 6,500 positive tests out of 72,000 tests, a positivity rate of 9%.
The effort to get more residents tested is an effort by the county’s health department to reduce the warning level. In order to get out of the warning level, the county needs to get an 8% positivity rating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.