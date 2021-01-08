ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- St. Clair County has launched a COVID-19 sing up form for its residents to collect data for supply and demand and to notify availability.
The health department said the form isn't a a vaccine registry, rather meant to collect information from residents to get a better picture of the demand and to help with distribution plans.
"It will give the health department a tool to be able to go in and start judging the quantities they're going to need, the staffing they're going to need," Herb Simmons said. He's the director of the county's Emergency Management Agency.
The county will use the provided contact information to inform residents when the vaccine is ready for public rollout.
Click here to fill out the St. Clair County Vaccine Notification Sign Up Form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.