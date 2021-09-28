ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) --- Nearly six months after shuttering the clinic, the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds location will reopen.
On Oct. 5, the mass vaccination site will offer the Pfizer booster shots from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Officials in St. Clair County have already began giving booster shoots at the vaccination site at 330 West Main Street in Belleville. People can get their shot from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on the weekdays and from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturdays.
Back in May, health officials cited a steep decline of people lining up to get the vaccine as one of the decisions to close the Belle-Clair location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.