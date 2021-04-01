ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- People in St. Clair County with a confirmed COVID-19 vaccine appointment can get a free ride to the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds.

The county is providing free public transportation Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. You need to have a confirmed vaccine appointment with the county's health department to be eligible for the service. The county provided the following information:

MetroLink riders can take the train to the Belleville Transit Center. From there, a special complimentary Metro Express Bus will provide round-trip service to and from the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center.

MetroBus riders can take one of four, fixed bus routes directly to the Belleville Transit Center. These include 1–Main Street-State Street, 15–Belleville-Shiloh-O’Fallon, 16–St. Clair Square or 17–Carlyle Plaza-17th Street to the Belleville Transit Center. From there, a special complimentary Metro Express Bus will provide round-trip service to and from the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center.

Seniors and people with disabilities: Individuals 62-years-old and older and those who qualify for ADA Paratransit Services can get a free on-demand, door-to-door, round-trip ride to the fairgrounds through the SCCTD Flyer to the fairgrounds, as well as the County Health Department location at 330 West Main Street in Belleville. This type of ride can be scheduled by calling 618-800-6884 or through the TransLoc app. Individuals do not have to be ATS registered.

The county is using some of its CARES Act relief money to fund the free transportation.