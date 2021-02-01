BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A mass vaccination site in St. Clair County opened open on Monday, making it the second-largest site in the state behind Chicago.

The drive-thru site, located at the Belle Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville, will run from Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. and aim to vaccinate 500 people per day. All vaccinations are by appointment only.

Hundreds in St. Clair County mistakenly told their COVID-19 vaccine appointment was canceled An email was mistakenly sent to everyone who had an appointment Monday at the St. Clair County mass vaccination event that their appointment had been canceled.

The initial opening hit a snag with hundreds of people who had an appointment Monday were mistakenly told it had been canceled. However, the message was reportedly corrected in time.

"It hasn't impacted today and it was an email that was inadvertently sent out and it was corrected within minutes," said Herb Simmons with the St. Clair County Emergency Agency. "As far as you can see, the cars are steadily coming in and that's the good thing about having an appointment system, we are not having that backlog. We've been studying this from what's going on at other testing sites."

Health officials say free public transportation to the fairgrounds will be provided to those 75 and older. Someone with an appointment can take Metrobus or MetroLink to the Belleville Transit Center at 718 Scheel Street. An express shuttle at the transit center will then take those with appointments to and from the fairgrounds.

To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in St. Clair County, click here, or call 618-825-4447. The line is open Monday-Friday 9am-3p.m.