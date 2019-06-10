ST. CLAIR, Il. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Clair County Health Department has identified a positive mosquito sample for West Nile Virus.
This is the first positive mosquito sample identified this season in St. Clair County.
West Nile virus is transmitted through bites from mosquitoes that have picked up the virus via feeding on infected birds.
Illness from West Nile Virus is usually mild and includes fever, headache and body aches, but more serious illnesses, such as encephalitis and meningitis, which can result in death, are possible. There is no human vaccine available for this disease.
As of Monday, 4 Illinois counties (St. Clair, Cook, DuPage, and Will) have reported positive mosquito samples for West Nile Virus.
Last year, 74 Illinois counties reported mosquito samples or birds positive for West Nile Virus. For the 2018 season, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 176 human cases, with 17 human deaths. St. Clair County had 2 positive West Nile Positive human cases in 2018.
The best way to prevent West Nile virus and other mosquito-borne illnesses is to reduce the number of mosquitoes around the home and to take personal precautions to avoid bites. These include practicing the three “R’s” -- reduce, repel, and report.
