ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- The mayors in St. Clair County, Illinois sent letters to Governor JB Pritzker Friday asking him to ease restrictions for businesses.
The county is currently in phase three after Pritzker forced the Metro East to go back a phase in September due to rising COVID-19 cases.
“Our businesses right now are at the point where they’re in survival mode and it’s getting to the point where I don’t believe they’re going to follow the guidelines set forth by the governor," said Freeburg's mayor Seth Speiser.
Speiser said he would not stop restaurants from going against the governor's orders and reopening indoor dining in his village if it means saving their business.
“They got bills to pay just like you and me and if they aren’t working then who is going to pay their bills," said Speiser.
The owner of Fletcher's Kitchen and Tap in Belleville, Derek Betz, said his sales are down 50 percent from 2019.
“We have backup plans of renting tents and having heat you know pumped in on the sides of the tent. That’s more than our monthly rent is," said Betz.
He's hopeful the positivity rates will go down within a week or two.
"Look at our positivity rates compared to the other counties in our region," Speiser said. "I believe we are below what the governor is asking so my personal opinion is if we are below what he’s asking we shouldn’t be penalized by the other counties that surround us."
The latest map from the Illinois Department of Public Health puts St. Clair County on the 'watch list' due to rising COVID-19 cases.
"We had 5 deaths last week. Madison County had 10 and they aren’t on it. How that is justifiable, I have no idea," said Speiser.
Madison and St. Clair counties have similar population sizes.
Governor Pritzker's office said the area is moving in the right direction and applauded St. Clair County and Randolph County for lowering the positivity rate. His office sent News4 a statement reading in part,
"If the region continues on this trajectory, lowering the positivity rate in the region to 6.5 percent, the state will lift the mitigation. In the meantime, everyone in Region 4 should pay special attention to following the three Ws: wear a face covering, watch your distance and wash your hands."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.