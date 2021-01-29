BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - A mass vaccination site in St. Clair County will open on Monday, health officials announced Friday afternoon.
The drive-thru site will be located at the Belle Clair Farigrounds in Belleville. It will run from Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. - 8p.m. All vaccinations are by appointment only.
Health officials say free public transportation to the fairgrounds will be provided to those 75 and older. Someone with an appointment can take Metrobus or MetroLink to the Belleville Transit Center at 718 Scheel Street. An express shuttle at the transit center will then take those with appointments to and from the fairgrounds.
To sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in St. Clair County, click here, or call 618-825-4447. The line is open Monday-Friday 9am-3p.m.
